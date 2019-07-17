A city of Bellmead employee was arrested Wednesday on two first-degree felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, arrest affidavits state.
Jonathan David Brock, 26, a laborer for the city since November 2018, was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Bellmead police received information in late June that two boys under the age of 14 had been sexually abused by Brock, according to the affidavits. Both children underwent forensic interviews, and both boys said Brock touched them in their "private part," the affidavits state.
Police records show the boys were 7 and 9 years old at the time of the abuse.
The abuse spanned between two and three months, according to the affidavits.
Brock was arrested Wednesday in the 1000 block of Lewis Street and was taken to the Bellmead Police Department for an interview. He was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.