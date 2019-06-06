Police are asking for help identifying a man who burglarized a Bellmead church twice in a nine-hour span last week, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said Thursday.
The man took security cameras, batteries for the cameras and a box of keys, but cameras still captured him at the church, Kinsey said. Police posted photos to Facebook on Thursday and asked for help identifying the man.
Officers went to Northside Church of Christ, 2500 Parrish St. after a security alarm sounded the night of May 29. Surveillance video showed the man trying to enter the front door until the alarm sounded, Kinsey said. Officers determined he entered the church through an unlocked window at about 10 p.m. and took cameras and the keys before leaving, she said.
The man returned about nine hours later and tried to enter the front door with a key until the alarm sounded again, Kinsey said. He took an outdoor security camera before leaving again, she said.
Anyone who thinks they know the man's identity is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251. Callers may remained anonymous.