A cyclist riding the wrong way on an Interstate 35 frontage road Wednesday suffered a head injury when she collided with a truck, Bellmead police said.
The crash occurred around 5:23 p.m. in the 1300 block of the the northbound access road near Behrens Circle, Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said. The 56-year-old woman was headed south on a bicycle and tried to turn in front of the driver of a Dodge truck, Kinsey said.
The driver, Justin White, 33, of Waco, was not charged in the crash but was cited for having an unrestrained child and was arrested on unrelated warrants. He was taken to McLennan County Jail.
The Bellmead Police Department was investigating the incident Thursday.