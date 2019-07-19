A 16-year-old boy was in critical but stable condition Friday morning after he was shot in the face at a Bellmead mobile home park late Thursday night.
Emergency responders were called at about 11 p.m. Thursday to the La Vega Mobile Home Estates in the 4400 block of East Harris Street, where the boy had been shot, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
The boy, who suffered a single gunshot wound to what appeared to be the lower portion of his face, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries, she said.
The boy was later taken by air ambulance to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple for additional treatment.
Kinsey said preliminary reports indicated that the boy may have been accidentally shot while playing with a gun with another juvenile.
Officers recovered a gun from the home, Kinsey said. Family members told officers they were unaware a gun was in the home and it was unclear where the boys got the gun, she said.
The shooting was reported to be accidental, but the incident remained under investigation Friday, Kinsey said.