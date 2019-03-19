Bell County Sheriff’s Office officials turned two teenagers over to their parents and a Moody church Monday, after the church was vandalized following its Sunday service.
Officials believe the 13-year-old and a 16-year-old girls entered the unlocked Willow Grove Baptist Church in Moody on Sunday and smeared paint and food on flooring and walls throughout the 129-year-old church. Bell County Sheriff’s Office Maj. T.J. Cruz said the girls were connected to the vandalism early in the investigation.
Pastor Steve Desjardins was notified and met with law enforcement and the girls’ parents, Cruz said. The pastor agreed to work with the parents and not seek criminal charges, Cruz said.
The rural church was established in 1890. It was vandalized sometime after church services Sunday. Furniture in the fellowship hall was turned over, art supplies were used to deface the sanctuary, hallways, classrooms and walls throughout the building, and food from the kitchen was used to soil carpet and walls throughout the property.
Desjardins told the Tribune-Herald Monday that he believes the people responsible for the vandalism are in need of help. He said he hoped he could work with those responsible to move forward “in the right direction.”