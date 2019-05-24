A suspect who fled capture was apprehended at Rivercrest Apartments around noon Friday.
The Baylor campus lockdown was lifted as a result.
Law enforcement officers pursued the male suspect, who fled on foot toward the Baylor Science Building after being pulled over at the Ferrell Center.
According to an alert sent out by Baylor, another police agency was in pursuit of a vehicle, and stopped it in the parking lot at Ferrell Center. Two males exited the vehicle in an attempt to escape. One was taken into custody immediately, the other fled on foot.
He was described as a Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Students and employees at Baylor were told to shelter in place just after 11:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.