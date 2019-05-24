A suspect who ran from authorities was apprehended at Rivercrest Apartments around noon Friday while a second man was arrested following a traffic stop near Baylor University, authorities said.
Two men were arrested following a pursuit by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers near the Baylor campus at about 11 a.m.
DPS troopers stopped a pickup truck near the Ferrell Center. During the stop, two men got out of the vehicle. Officers arrested one man immediately while the second occupant fled on foot toward the Baylor Science Building.
An alert went out to Baylor students, faculty and others asking residents in the area to shelter in place.
Waco and Baylor police responded along with DPS troopers and deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.
Myranda Shiner, the assistant manager at Rivercrest Apartments, said heavy police activity literally came to the front door of the office building.
“It was a little before 11:30 a.m., and it was just a normal morning with paperwork,” Shiner said. “I just had a resident leave the office and when he was in the process of backing out of a parking space, I saw people running behind his vehicle. Before I know it, everyone was running in the office and DPS officer stopped him right at the door.”
Shiner said officers used a stun gun as the wanted man was coming into the office door.
“He hit the ground as soon as he came into the office,” she said. “When that officer said to get on the ground, we all in the office got down on the ground. He didn’t even need to be talking to the suspect, because we all got down on the ground.”
Troopers arrested the man inside the office. Shiner said officers went through the suspect’s pockets in front of three employees. No weapon was seen by the employees.
“We had no idea what was going on and it all happened so quick,” Shiner said. “You could hear the suspect say, ‘Why did you tase me? I have asthma. I’m so sorry.’ He was being so apologetic.”
Baylor lifted the alert at 11:44 a.m. Campus activity returned to normal, university officials said.
It was unclear Friday afternoon what the suspects were wanted on or what charges they are facing. DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said no details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.