A man with possible mental health problems fired multiple shots in an apartment complex and held police at bay for three hours early Friday morning before taking his own life, police said.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the man fired "multiple rounds" at people at the Depot Apartments at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive about 3:40 a.m., and died several hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Swanton described the man as having "mental health issues."
No one was shot at the apartment complex, but one person suffered what Swanton described as "superficial wounds, minor scratches." It was not clear how that person was injured, he said.
An apartment door and a car were hit by bullets, Swanton said.
After firing the shots, the man ran inside his apartment and police treated the scene as a standoff situation, Swanton said.
About 7 a.m. Waco SWAT officers entered his apartment to "check on the man's well-being," Swanton said, and discovered he had shot himself.
Police are not releasing his name pending notification of family, Swanton said.
Officers from Hewitt, Woodway, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety assisted with blocking off roadways around the area, including portions of Hewitt Drive, Swanton said.