A Hewitt police officer was injured Tuesday morning while chasing a suspected bank robber, who fired shots at the officers as he fled police, authorities said.
The injured officer reportedly was hit in the arm by shotgun pellets and was taken to the hospital by a fellow officer. The suspect, a 25-year-old Waco man, was taken into custody in a neighborhood near Robinson, said Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders.
The officer's name has not been released, but he is in stable condition, Saunders said.
The incident started about 9 a.m. when an armed man robbed the PointWest Bank, 420 Hewitt Drive, and led police officers on a chase carrying an unknown amount of cash. Officers from Hewitt, Robinson and Lorena were involved in the pursuit, and officials said the suspect fired shots at the officers as he fled. Officers from the Department of Public Safety, Waco and Beverly Hills also were involved in the incident.
Police say the suspect crashed his silver pickup truck on Garden Drive and got out and ran. The man ran into a yard in the 3300 block of Clover Leaf Drive, where neighbors called police to report his whereabouts.
Officers found a backpack containing gloves and a gun and found a shotgun lying nearby they believe the suspect dropped at Lisbon and Wingate drives, a Waco police officer said.
The suspect had blood on his face when he was taken into custody, so authorities took him for medical treatment before he is transferred to jail, Waco police Sgt. Stephen Drews said.
The man lives in the neighborhood near where he was arrested and officials think he was on his way home when he crashed his truck, Drews said.
