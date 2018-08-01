A Robinson man’s death while in police custody after an April 29 arrest was the result of a cocaine overdose, according to an autopsy report.
Police reported at the time of Jeffrey Scott Colburn’s death that he had swallowed marijuana but did not report he had possessed or taken any other drugs.
Colburn, 47, was riding in a car that was stopped for a speeding violation at about 7:30 p.m. April 29, and an officer smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, police said at the time. During the search, Colburn took a baggie of marijuana from his pocket and handed it to an officer, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said. As the officer started to arrest Colburn, he took another baggie from his pocket and swallowed it, Prasifka said. He told the officer it contained a “nugget” of marijuana, police reported.
Officers arrested Colburn and took him to a local hospital for medical treatment, but he refused care and was taken to McLennan County Jail at about 8:40 p.m., Prasifka said.
Colburn became unresponsive while in a holding cell, according to the autopsy report. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. The medical examiner also found a plastic baggie in Colburn’s stomach, according to the autopsy report.
He “died as a result of the toxic effects of cocaine,” and the manner of death was an accident, according to the report.
Robinson police and jail administration opened independent reviews into Colburn’s death.
Hewitt Police Department officials reviewed video and audio from Colburn’s arrest and found no wrongdoing by Robinson officers, Prasifka said.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ricky Armstrong said jail staff check on inmates every 30 minutes while they are in holding cells. Administrators reviewed Colburn’s confinement at the jail and forwarded reports July 13 to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office and Texas Commission of Jail Standards for additional review, Armstrong said.
An investigator with the DA’s office found no criminal wrongdoing by jail staff and closed the case July 18, he said.