The Robinson man shot and killed by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents last week was identified as Joshua Steven Mitchell, 44, by the autopsy order.
FBI agents shot and killed Mitchell at his house at 780 Stegall Drive on Thursday morning. The autopsy order states Mitchell's time of death was around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting led to a two-day operation that included concerns about possible explosive devices on the property.
Lee said the operation began at about 6 a.m. Thursday and concluded Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. No new information about the "court-authorized law enforcement operation" that brought FBI agents to Mitchell's home was released Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said.
Updated information may be released later this week, she said.
FBI agents that during the "court-authorized law enforcement action" a then-unidentified individual had threatened “lethal force” on officers on the property that led to agents shooting and killing the man.
"Suspicious items" were discovered at the property later Friday, causing agents to remain at the property until Saturday. No description of the items was released, but agents said there was no longer any threat to residents before the neighborhood was reopened for the weekend.
Mitchell was arrested in 2010 in Denton on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying information, a third-degree felony charge. He was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 15 months in prison.