Police and animal control officers seized 13 dogs and three cats at a Hewitt home Wednesday morning after authorities found uninhabitable living conditions, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
A caller told police a "significant number of domesticated animals" were living at the home in the 300 block of Applewood Lane on July 31. Devlin said animal control officers and code enforcement officers went to the home, but were unable to make contact with the resident.
"As they were there, standing in the doorway, they could smell a strong odor of urine coming from inside the residence," Devlin said. "They could hear multiple animals inside and they went around the back of the home and counted at least 12 canines in the backyard."
Officers were unable to find the resident on the first visit, but continued to investigate. Officers went back Tuesday and spoke with the resident, a 39-year-old woman, who had several of the animals confined to cages inside the home, Devlin said.
"Multiple animals were in one cage, but they all seemed to be in relatively good health," Devlin said. "The residence was not in a good living condition due to the animal urine."
Because of the living conditions inside the home, police obtained an administrative search warrant to seize the animals, Devlin said. Police and animal control officers executed the search warrant shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday and removed the animals.
The animals were taken to the Humane Society of Central Texas, where they will undergo health screenings. Devlin said the woman, who lived at the home with a teenage boy, was not arrested.
"We do not have any other information about the animals being abused or anything like that at this point," Devlin said. "The investigation remains ongoing and open, but we want to make sure the animals are taken care of and the residence is brought to where it is habitable."
Don Bland, executive director of the Humane Society, said the Wednesday morning seizure was unexpected, but staff worked to intake the animals quickly and get the pets seen by a veterinarian.
"Last month, we had 554 animals come in, so we're definitely at capacity, if not over, now," Bland said. "Any animal that is already spayed or neutered, people can have for free and we will do everything we can to make sure animals get adopted."
Bland said most residents have good intentions in rescuing animals, but people can get overwhelmed quickly.
"I know a lot of people who get in trouble initially just want to help animals and take care of them," Bland said. "They get in over their head before they realize it and that doesn't do anyone any good."
The animals seized in Hewitt will be held for at least 10 days, awaiting a court order from a judge.