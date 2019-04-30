A manhunt is underway in Falls County for a man accused of robbing a Marlin bank Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Marlin police, Falls County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are searching for a suspect after the BBVA Compass Bank, 504 Live Oak St., was robbed shortly before 1 p.m.
Falls County deputies released a surveillance photo of the man who is suspected of being armed with a weapon, but no other details were available.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the department’s helicopter flew to Falls County to help aid in the search.
Falls County authorities reported on social media that the man is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falls County Sheriff’s Office at 883-1431 or Falls County Crimestoppers 883-0332 with any information.