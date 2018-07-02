The Texas State Fire Marshals Office completed its onsite forensic examination of the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville on Sunday, but the cause of last week's fatal blast remains unclear as the investigation continues, authorities said.
State fire marshal investigators completed the inspection Sunday morning. The deadly explosion that killed two and injured about a dozen others appears to be a construction accident. Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohkle said the accident appeared to be the result of a natural gas explosion.
Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrom said facilities on the hospital campus are coming back online and called the process of restarting the hospital a "herculean effort." He said 110 members of cleaning crews have sanitized and cleaned the campus to help begin to move patients and services back to Coryell County.
Emergency responders from across the state traveled to Gatesville last Tuesday when a reported explosion shook the Coryell Memorial Healthcare campus. Renovations at the campus began in 2016 and were ongoing for an expansion project with general contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction and subcontractor, Lochridge-Priest.
A Lochridge-Priest representative said last week that one of their employees was killed in the explosion and five of the 15 others injured were their employees. Lochridge-Priest had 17 workers on site at the time, the representative said.
Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, was killed at the explosion site, the Lochridge-Priest representative said. Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained during the explosion. He was a member of the network controls team that was working on site Tuesday, police said.
Two injured victims remain at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, three at San Antonio Military Medical Center and four are at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin, Gohlke said. He said that the cause of the explosion will likely remain under investigation for up to six months as investigators interview all victims and witnesses of the explosion.