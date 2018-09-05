Police are investigating after a car was found partially submerged in the Brazos River early Wednesday morning with no one inside or found in the water nearby, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
An in-car security system alerted police shortly after 3 a.m. that the airbags of a 2018 Buick Enclave had gone off near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and University Parks Drive and that the vehicle appeared to be in the river, Swanton said.
Evidence at the scene indicated the driver and possibility other occupants may have left the area on foot, according to police.
"Waco fire came out and searched around, but nobody was seen in the water or floating around the car," Swanton said. "The car was pulled out … and nobody was in the car."
Waco fire used sonar equipment to search the area and dragged the bottom of the river to ensure no one was in the water.
Police determined who the vehicle is registered to and are continuing to investigate. It is not clear whether the crash was an accident or intentional, Swanton said.
Waco police and fire cleared the area at about 5 a.m.