The McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Texas Game Wardens have located the body of a 39-year-old Gholson man who appears to have drowned in the Brazos River on Wednesday night, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
The authorities had been searching for the missing Gholson man all day, with the sheriff office's helicopter and the game wardens' boats scanning the area. They found his body at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
The man had been missing since 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, McNamara said. His family noticed his absence about 7 a.m. and notified the authorities. They believed he may have fallen into the Brazos River because his property is adjacent to the east side of the river.