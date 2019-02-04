Police identified a 26-year-old woman after she was found shot to death inside a West Waco home Sunday as authorities continued searching for information about her death Monday.
Police said Sherrell Carter, 26, of Waco, was the murder victim who was found shot inside a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive, in the Richland Hills neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said a witness told police someone had come into the home and shot Carter.
Police were seen at the neighborhood and inside the house Monday morning. Swanton would not comment if the shooting was a random attack or if police believed a known acquaintance may have committed the crime.
Authorities said police executed a search warrant for the house Monday morning. Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also searched the property with police.
Sunday's shooting is the second homicide investigation this year following the New Year's Day shooting at the House of Blues Club in East Waco. Police said Marcus Carprew, 39, of Waco, was killed after being shot multiple times outside the club.
The New Year's Day shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.