A woman was arrested Saturday morning after she tried to run over her daughter with a car, McLennan County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Deputies were called to the 13000 block of Old China Spring Road at about 10:15 a.m., after family members reported Beth Ann Bohn, 46, of Waco, and her 18-year-old daughter had gotten into a fight.
Kilcrease said Bohn got into a car and with the intention of striking her daughter, though the 18-year-old was not injured.
"She tried to use the vehicle as a weapon," Kilcrease said.
Officers arrested Bohn on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bohn was taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $18,000.