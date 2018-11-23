A West woman was arrested by McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday after she allegedly threatened family members with a shotgun during Thanksgiving dinner, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Doris Wendy Mitchell, 52, was having Thanksgiving dinner at a home near West with family when she got upset, Kilcrease said. Mitchell and two other family members got into an argument, and the situation escalated, he said.
"During the argument, the suspect left the table and returned with a shotgun," Kilcrease said. "She then began threatening family members with the shotgun."
It is unclear what the fight was about, Kilcrease said.
Family members called authorities, but Mitchell and another family member got in a car and tried to leave the home, Kilcrease said. West police stopped the car in the driveway and found Mitchell sitting in the passenger seat.
After Mitchell was detained, officers went to the home, collected statements from family members and retrieved the shotgun, Kilcrease said. Mitchell was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mitchell remained in custody Friday afternoon with bond listed at $10,000.