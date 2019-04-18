Texas Attorney General's Office investigators arrested a 50-year-old Waco man on five third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the office.
Officers arrested Stevenson Randolph Carl at his home in the 4600 block of Edmond Avenue at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, AG's office spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn said.
Before the arrest, investigators determined child pornography had been shared from an IP address of Carl's, according to the press release. Officers found several images of child pornography on Carl's computer Wednesday and also seized "a number of digital storage devices that will be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general's office, the press release states.
Carl was released from McLennan County Jail by Thursday evening. His bond had been listed at $15,000.