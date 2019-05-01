Waco police Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man suspected in a string of up to 25 vehicle burglaries over he last few weeks in North Waco and the China Spring area.
Jacob Aaron Elting, of Waco, was arrested at Richland Mall and was charged with car burglary and firearm theft. Since mid-April, Waco police have been investigating the string of burglaries of unlocked cars, mostly in North Waco but extending into China Spring, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies also helped in the investigation and reported additional burglaries in the county. Swanton said the Waco cases may include up to 25 burglaries tied to Elting.
Police arrested Elting Tuesday afternoon on two Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm. Swanton said Elting is accused of stealing a gun from an unlocked vehicle during the burglary spree.
Elting remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $4,000. Authorities said additional charges may be pending following additional investigation.