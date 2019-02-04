Police on Monday identified the woman shot to death the previous day at a West Waco home, while local and federal authorities searched the property for clues.
Police said Sherrell Carter, 26, of Waco, was identified as the murder victim found inside a home about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive, in the Richland Hills neighborhood. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said a witness told police someone had come into the home and shot Carter. He would not comment on whether the shooting was by a random attacker or acquaintance.
Police executed a search warrant for the house Monday morning. They were joined by officers with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Sunday’s shooting is the second homicide investigation this year following the New Year’s Day shooting at the House of Blues Club in East Waco. Police said Marcus Carprew, 39, of Waco, was died after he was shot multiple times outside the club.
The New Year’s Day shooting remains under investigation, with no arrests made.