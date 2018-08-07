Woodway Public Safety Department officers arrested a 20-year-old man as an arson suspect Tuesday morning after they initially detained him for running recklessly across the highway.
Officers checked on the man, later identified as Adrian Daniel Maxey, of Waco, who was running dangerously across the highway through traffic near the east city limits, police said. Upon checking out the subject, he fled on foot.
After a short pursuit on foot, officers detained Maxey. It was determined that he had started a grass fire in the median of the 6000 block of Woodway Drive/U.S. Highway 84, police said. Other officers extinguished the fire without incident.
The suspect admitted to igniting the fire and said that he was bored, police said. No other details of the arrest are available.