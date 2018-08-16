Local, state and federal authorities Thursday arrested 22 suspects accused of federal drug conspiracy charges that focused on methamphetamine and cocaine distribution rings in Waco and Killeen, officials announced.
The suspects were arrested in connection with two separate federal indictments unsealed Thursday in a multi-agency effort spanning McLennan and Bell counties. A total of 28 suspects have now been arrested in the investigations, which concluded that the suspects conspired to distribute narcotics in Central Texas.
"Today we arrested 22 individuals in connection to two separate drug trafficking conspiracies in Central Texas in Waco and Killeen," U.S. Attorney John F. Bash said. "Those arrests were pursuant to two indictments in federal court that were unsealed today.
"A lot of the folks in these indictments are facing enormous penalties — many of them are subject to maximums of life in prison. What that indicates is that the amount of drugs involved were extraordinarily large, so we have taken a lot of alleged narcotics distributors off the street."
Authorities with the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Waco and Killeen police departments participated in the operation Thursday.
The effort led to the arrest of 17 people from McLennan County, eight from Killeen, and others from Dallas, Katy and Midlothian. Six suspects were in custody before Thursday, authorities said.
Large amounts of methamphetamine were distributed throughout the Waco and Central Texas areas, resulting in the seizure of five pounds of methamphetamine, 22 firearms and $16,000 in cash, Bash said. The effort was an "extraordinarily successful" law enforcement operation, he said.
According to one of the indictments, nine defendants — each one a member of the gang called Gangster Disciples — were charged in a three-count indictment with a Killeen-based conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine since October 2015.
Defendants in that indictment include Gabriel Luna, 30, of Katy; Samuel Earl Smith, 44, of Killeen; Jomar Kenyatta Bush, 44, of Killeen; Jeffrey Ellis, 33, of Killeen; Donovan Lafurd Ray Jacobs, 25, of Killeen; Joshua Deanthony Bailey, 29, of Killeen; Derrick L. Jacques, 41, of Killeen; Terrell Jefferson, 32, of Killeen; and Leonta Odell Gladden, 30, of Killeen.
"To the citizens of Killeen, the Gangster Disciples are a national organization, a national drug trafficking organization that set up shop in Central Texas, in Killeen," Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said.
It took cooperation from many individuals and agencies to put a halt to the operation, Kimble said.
In a separate one-count indictment, 19 other suspects were charged with the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine throughout Waco and Central Texas since May 2017.
“It's organizations like what we took off the street today that are in charge of distributing the poison in our neighborhoods, and in this case two significant trafficking organizations have been removed from our communities, making Central Texas a much safer place,” said Will Glaspy, special agent in charge for the DEA's Houston office.
Defendants in that indictment include Daniel Louis Lopez, 38, of Waco; Ruben Ceja-Sanchez, 31, of Dallas; Gary Keith Mahan Jr., 37, of McGregor; Michael Trinidad Carbajal, 38, of Waco; Amy Michelle Tedder, 32, of Waco; Joe Victor Monzon, 35, of Waco; Ruben Arnold Mondragon, 32, of Waco; Patricia Ann Navarro-Eaton, 46, of Waco; Michael Martinez, 47, of Waco; Cory Allen Kussmaul, 28, of Waco; Darnell O'Shea McCoy, 35, of Waco; Augustin Ariel Camacho, 36, of Waco; Daniel Allan Tummins, 35, of Waco; Francisco Farias III, 55, of Waco; Magan Daniel Shuemake, 29, of Waco; Polly Estes, 42, of Waco; Stephanie Nicole Davis, 31, of Midlothian; and Trey Allen Cartwright, 36, of Waco.
"I think this just goes to show you what an effort like this can do when you have this many different agencies on different levels, from local, state and federal," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "When the get together and cooperate with each other, they can have a a tremendous impact on scourge of America."
All the the suspects named Thursday remain in federal custody in McLennan County pending detention hearings. Authorities said hearings are expected to start next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske.