Federal, state and local officials rounded up 15 suspects Thursday for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine distribution operation in the Waco area. Four other suspects allegedly involved in the operation were already in custody.
The 19 suspects were named in a federal grand jury indictment unsealed Thursday. They are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Authorities allege that since January 2017, the defendants were responsible for the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Waco and surrounding areas. Officers seized about nine pounds of methamphetamine during the course of the investigation, officials said.
Those arrested remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, expected to occur next week before U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey Manske. If convicted, some face from 10 years to life in prison, while others face from five to 40 years in prison.
Those named in the indictment include Rene Marquez Lopez, 42, of Waco; Peter Nino, 34, of Waco; Brandon Roy Stout, 34, of Waco; Lloyd Ray Gatlin, 44, of Waco; Justin Rene Hernandez, 31, of Dallas; Cruz Oviedo, 26, of Austin; and Kyle Anthony Baker, 33, of Waco.
Others include Juli Jenice Aleman, 41, of Waco; Devito Dembinsky, 30, of Waco; Benito Rodriguez, 37, of Waco; Decedreon Miller, 38, of Waco; and Ricky Rivera, 43, of Waco.
Other defendants are Julian Rivera, 39, of Waco; Shauna Gilstrap, 39, of Waco; James Leroy McMillion, 54, of Waco; Brent May, 55, of Whitney; Sandra Oviedo, 25, of Austin; Jesus Juan Lopez, 41, of Waco; and Nicholas Charles Caufield, 43, of Waco.