A Tennessee man was arrested after a high speed chase Tuesday morning that started on Interstate 35 in Hill County and ended without incident on the interstate south of Waco, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers tried to stop Jeremie Simpson, 28, of Lakeland, Tennessee, in a Dodge Ram pickup for a "minor traffic violation" at about 8:40 a.m. at mile marker 372 in Hill County, near Hillsboro, Howard said. Simpson did not stop and threw a weapon out of the pickup near mile marker 364 in Hill County, he said.
Waco police, Hewitt police, Hillsboro police, West police, and McLennan County deputies and constables helped in the chase, he said.
"Simpson traveled at speeds over 110 mph prior to coming to a stop on (I-35) southbound near mile marker 329, south of Waco," Howard said in a statement.
Simpson was arrested without incident, Howard said. He was taken to Hill County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.