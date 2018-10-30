A registered sex offender recently released from prison for attempted sexual assault is behind bars again after police said he tried to break into a parked car and threatened to rape two girls inside.
Police arrested Jake Neal Marker, 35, on Monday after an Oct. 25 incident at the H-E-B gas pumps at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Marker walked up to a car and began to try to open doors and break out windows while a woman and her daughters, ages 12 and 13, were inside.
Marker, who did not know the occupants of the car, reportedly told the girls' mother that the two girls belonged to him and he planned on raping them.
"While stating this, the defendant was staring at the juvenile females and licking himself," the affidavit states. "Both of the girls and their mother were in imminent fear of the defendant attempting to harm the girls."
Marker became aggressive when a witness nearby tried to call police, the affidavit states.
A former resident of Sandia in South Texas, Marker was convicted in July 2017 of a third-degree felony of attempt to commit sexual assault of a 35-year-old woman in 2016. He was required to register as a sex offender and was in custody until Sept. 19, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"The defendant is a registered sex offender who has recently been discharged from custody and relocated to Waco," the affidavit states.
Marker's parole ended Oct. 18, just days before the incident in Waco, criminal records show.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police initially took Marker, a veteran, to the Doris Miller Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center where he was held for an emergency detention order. He was released from treatment on Monday and then arrested on a Class B misdemeanor of terroristic threat.
"Detectives were able to file charges on him because of his history of behavior," Swanton said. "We believe that he is a risk to our community and want to make sure our community is aware if he is hanging around the area."
He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a bond listed at $1,000.