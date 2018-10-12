The arrest of a man accused in a stabbing outside a Waco restaurant Thursday led to the discovery of property stolen out of storage units in recent weeks, police said.
Police were called to BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 5929 W. Waco Drive, at about 2:30 p.m., when a man was spotted outside the restaurant with a stab wound in his upper torso, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The injury appeared minor, and the victim identified the man who stabbed him as Brandon Lee Burney, 26, of Axtell, Swanton said.
The victim told police he and Burney, his boyfriend, were fighting and Burney stabbed him, Swanton said. Police put out a description of Burney's vehicle, and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted it in the 100 block of Bud Drive in Bellmead about an hour later, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. Deputies informed Waco police, who arrested Burney on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.
He remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $25,000.
At the home where he was arrested, deputies saw several pieces of stolen property, including a microwave, grandfather clock and small boat motor, sheriff's office Capt. Steve January said. Other occupants of the home cooperated with police, and Burney is considered a suspect in about six burglaries in the last several weeks, January said.
The stabbing victim is not believed to be involved in the burglaries, but deputies are investigating other suspects, he said.