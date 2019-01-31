A 56-year-old West man was arrested Wednesday after police believe he injured his disabled father at his home near West on Jan. 12, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home of Randal Aerie Straten's 83-year-old father and met with other family members and a caretaker, who found signs of a struggle in the home that morning, according to the affidavit.
The father's room was "a mess," his oxygen machine was on the floor and the caretaker said he was undressed and the bed was soaked in urine, the affidavit states. He is unable to move from the bed because of his medical condition, police reported.
"(The victim) has cuts and bruises on his hands and a bite mark on his arm," the affidavit states. "The caretaker asked him what had happened and if they had a wrestling match. (The victim) stated 'it was a bad one.'"
The father said Straten had become aggressive and bit him on the arm, according to the affidavit.
Straten was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled or elderly person and taken to McLennan County Jail. He was released on $20,000 bond Wednesday.