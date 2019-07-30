Woodway, Lorena and Robinson police are investigating series of burglaries from cars and stolen cars in recent days involving vehicles left unlocked or with the keys inside.
More than a dozen cars were burglarized and four were stolen in the three cities between Monday morning and Tuesday morning. While there is no direct link between the incidents, authorities are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to report any suspicious activity they see.
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said 10 to 15 cars were burglarized along South Old Temple Road, Old Rosenthal Road and Lee Lane early Tuesday morning. One car was reported stolen from Lee Lane, and one was reported stolen from South Old Temple Road, Dickson said. Both were found abandoned in Bellmead, he said.
"All the vehicles were unlocked, and the two stolen cars had their keys in the car," Dickson said. "We are trying to remind people not to leave anything of value in your cars and always lock your cars."
At least one firearm was taken from a vehicle in Lorena. Dickson said some residents reported someone had gone through their cars but that they did not find anything missing.
Robinson police also responded to a report about 5:15 a.m. of a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban stolen from the 200 block of Lux Drive, Chief Phillip Prasifka said. Robinson also received reports of vehicles burglarized on Adrian Drive and McLendon Drive.
A short time after the stolen Suburban call, Robinson police found a Nissan Rogue abandoned in the 7100 block of Rosenthal Parkway and learned it had been reported stolen out of Woodway, Prasifka said.
Early Monday morning, Woodway police started receiving reports of burglarized cars off Shadow Wood Drive and Delhi Road. About four car burglarizes were reported, and one car theft was reported.
All three police departments advised residents to lock their vehicles and never leave anything valuable in vehicles. The cases remain under investigation, and no arrests were announced Tuesday.