An Angel tree volunteer was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge, alleging she stole Christmas presents meant for children who have a parent in prison, authorities said.
Charabe Melody Allison, 46, also known as Charabe Allison-Lampert, turned herself in at jail Tuesday morning on a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft from a nonprofit. Waco police said the Lorena woman took gifts set aside for children and returned them to the store for credit.
Angel Tree is a nationwide program of the Prison Fellowship that allows parents behind bars to provide wish lists for their children. The lists are hung on angels on Christmas tree in malls, encouraging donations from the public to benefit children of incarcerated parents.
Angel Tree volunteers distribute items to families.
According to the arrest affidavit, Allison would either give donated clothing to her own family members or exchange donated items back to stores for gift cards.
Allison allegedly returned an items donated to Angel Tree on Jan. 5 to Justice, a girl’s clothing store in the Central Texas Marketplace. She received in-store credit and then eight days later, she returned other suspected donated items to the store for in-store credit, the affidavit states.
Witnesses called Waco police in January reporting a possible theft from Angel Tree when they learned Justice clothing was returned to the store.
"(A witness) stated on 1/13/19, a female named (Charabe) Lampert went to Justice and had a sack of clothes that she wanted to return because her 'grandmother had bought her daughter the clothes and they did not fit her daughter,'" a police report states. "(The witness) stated Ms. Lampert had the receipts with her and told the employee at the store that she wanted store credit for her returns."
In late February, Allison returned to Justice and used the in-store credit, which totaled $181.82, “for personal gain," the affidavit states.
Allison turned herself in at McLennan County Jail on the Class A misdemeanor arrest warrant. She remained jailed Tuesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.