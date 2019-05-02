UPDATE (6:45 AM): Waco police say the missing children "have been located and are safe," according to a Facebook post.
They also say that the suspect, Chris Petty, "is no longer considered a suspect in this particular case."
The Waco Police Department posted the following message on its Facebook page early this morning:
Kidnapping Occurred at 1100 n 6th
Victim (1). T’Shanti Battle 4yrs old. black female, 3 ft, 40 lbs, blk/bro. Last seen wearing turquoise tutu and white shorts underneath
Victim (2). Thariyah Battle 3yrs old, black female, 3ft, 35lbs last seen wearing peach tutu white shorts.
Suspect: Chris Petty, black male, 509, 200 lbs, blk/bro with numerous tattoos.
The children’s mother went to sleep at approximately 1:00 pm yesterday afternoon and woke up at 11:00 pm last night after leaving the children with Mr. Petty. When she woke up, Mr. Petty and both girls were gone.
Officer have searched numerous locations but have not located Petty or the children. Mr. Petty is believed to be having some mental health issues.
Petty may be in one of several vehicles. A white Ford Expedition with tinted windows, an olive green Ford Expedition or possibly a charcoal colored Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Anyone seeing Petty is asked the contact 911 immediately.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Sgt. Patrick Swanton
The following message was transmitted at the request of the Texas Emergency Management Agency.
The Waco Police Department is searching for T'Shanti Battle, black, female, 4 years old, date of birth November 5th, 2014, height 3 feet, weight 35 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean jacket and turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath.
The Waco Police Department is also searching for Thariyah Battle, black, female, 3 years old, date of birth December 23rd, 2015, height 3 feet, weight 30 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white tank top, apple bottom vest and a peach tutu.
Police are looking for Christopher Petty, black, male, 37 years old, date of birth June 4th, 1981, height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing tan tank top and black shorts with tattoos all over his body and possibly pierced ears, in connection with their abduction.
The suspect is driving a older model white, Ford Expedition possibly with paper texas license plates and tinted windows with A blue sticker on the back window.
The suspect was last heard from in Waco, Texas.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or Immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.