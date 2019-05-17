A Hewitt man is facing felony charges after authorities reported finding child pornography images on electronic devices at his home.
George Henry Gemmell, 53, was arrested Thursday after meeting at the Hewitt police station with investigators from the Texas Office of the Attorney General.
State investigators said Gemmell was linked to an IP address that was used to share child pornography.
Investigators seized digital storage devices from his home in the 500 block of Karen Drive and found multiple images of child pornography at the house. Devices will be examined by forensic investigators, the AG's Office said.
"During an interview, Gemmell, who works as a security guard, admitted that he downloaded and viewed child pornography," the AG's office stated in a press release.
Gemmell was booked on five third-degree felony charges of child pornography possession and remained Friday at McLennan County Jail, with bond listed at $15,000.