A planned drug deal to recover money owed for a car may have contributed to the murder of a 29-year-old aspiring rapper last month, according to arrest affidavits in the case.
Casey Wade Hughes, 21, of Dayton, and his cousin, Justice Allen Stanford, 25, of Teague, were returned to McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon each on a murder charge for the shooting death of Preston Jerome Scott, 29, of Waco. The two were extradited back to Waco from Arkansas, where they were initially arrested for the murder of Scott on April 17.
Scott, a local rapper known as PJ OneEight, was found shot in the back of the head near Dallas Street and Carver Avenue on April 1.
According to affidavits made public Thursday, witnesses reported hearing a total of four shots near the intersection on the night of the murder. A small, dark-colored SUV was also spotted on surveillance cameras traveling at a high rate of speed from the 500 block of Carver Street, failing to stop at a stop sign seconds after the shooting.
The affidavits state the same vehicle was also spotted leaving the University Club Apartments around the same time.
The next day, Waco police learned Moody police took a report of a stolen vehicle matching the same description as the SUV. The affidavit states the reporting party told Moody officers that Stanford had gotten into an argument about money he owed for the car on April 1, about two hours before the shooting.
"The reporting party informed law enforcement that Mr. Stanford told him that he was going to Waco to get his money," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned Mr. Stanford left Moody approximately (9 p.m.)"
Stanford and his cousin, Hughes, were later spotted in the East Waco area a little more than an hour later, the affidavit states.
"(Police) learned that Mr. Stanford had arranged to purchase (an) illegal substance at the University Club Apartments with a man who he had previously worked with," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned that Mr. Stanford communicated that he had arrived at the apartment complex and PJ and the former coworker went outside to meet him."
The coworker identified Stanford as the driver of the SUV. The coworker also told police he noticed the back windows of the SUV were covered with towels and he was hesitant to get inside the car, the affidavit states.
"PJ (made) a comment, 'scared money don't make money,' and entered the vehicle," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned a gun was place to PJ's head from the rear occupant of the vehicle."
The coworker went to the apartments and told a friend "that they got PJ," the affidavit states. The coworker ran to the rear of the apartment complex and saw the vehicle hit the gate as it was leaving.
The coworker told police he heard three shots. A passerby called 911 at about 10:45 p.m., when Scott's body was found laying on the ground, the affidavit states.
Police interviewed witnesses and family members of the two cousins, the affidavit states. Neither of the cousins had been heard from until they were arrested in Clinton, Arkansas on April 17, reportedly in the same SUV allegedly linked to the shooting.
Both men were charged with murder and remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Stanford was also arrested on a state jail felony charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property from Moody police.
Bond amounts were not immediately available Thursday morning.