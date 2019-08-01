Sirocean Unique Calhoun, 17, of Waco, who was arrested by multiple agencies during a high-risk traffic stop near the intersection of North 33rd Street and Bosque Boulevard on Wednesday night, is the nephew of the man he allegedly shot and killed in an East Waco confrontation on Monday, arrest affidavits state.
Local authorities had been searching for Calhoun on murder and aggravated assault warrants stemming from the death of Willie Steve Kiser on Monday.
Kiser, 31, of Waco, is described in affidavits as Calhoun's uncle. An 11-year-old boy, who was allegedly brought to the home by his non-custodial mother, who was a friend of the Kiser family, was shot in the face, resulting in a bullet being lodged in his neck during the shooting that killed Kiser.
The boy was taken to a regional children's hospital for treatment, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Authorities were first called to the 900 block of Houston Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, where family members of Calhoun were gathered outside a home. During the gathering, Calhoun showed up and got into an argument with family members, allegedly over a bicycle, Swanton said.
During the argument, witnesses told police the fight escalated into a physical fight. The affidavit states Calhoun was "witnessed by people with a handgun as he began firing at the victim who was injured by gunfire and fell to the ground."
Kiser was hit at least twice, in the back and the arm, Swanton said. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
During the shooting, the 11-year-old boy was hit as Calhoun "was firing indiscriminately in the direction of Mr. Kiser and as a result shot this juvenile victim in the face," the affidavit states. Police learned the bullet traveled through his head and the bullet was lodged in his neck.
Police reported the boy survived the shooting, but was listed in serious condition at a regional hospital, the affidavit states.
Officers searched the area for Calhoun following the shooting. Initially, officers believed he was at a family member's apartment at Trendwood Apartments on Monday night, but officers did not locate him.
Calhoun was booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was also being held on a sealed juvenile parole violation.
He remained jailed Thursday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.