A Waco woman is facing a felony retaliation charge after she was accused of attacking a witness in a 2013 murder trial, an arrest affidavit states.
Diminque Akers, 28, of Waco, turned herself into jail on a warrant Tuesday charging that she attacked a woman inside Club Krush on June 9. The affidavit states Akers assaulted a woman at the club by pulling her hair and punching the woman several times, as the attack was captured on a cellphone and posted on Facebook.
The victim did not fight back, the affidavit states. In an interview the woman told police Akers attacked her for giving information to the police about the 2013 murder of Dhaodrique Eastland, 17, and aggravated assault of Ra’Hideame Washington, then 19.
Eastland was killed when he and a group of friends were in the parking lot of Eddie's Smoke Shop, 1301 W. Waco Drive, at about 1:40 a.m. on April 29, 2013. Aveaon Roshun Anderson, then 19, of Waco, was arrested, convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2015 for the murder of Eastland and aggravated assault of Washington.
Akers' arrest warrant states that the victim told police she has been having issues with Akers for months "since Akers found out that she gave information about the murder." During the assault, Akers allegedly referred to the victim's statements to police.
Akers was booked in McLennan County Jail on a bond listed at $5,000 for the third-degree felony charge. She later posted bond and was released from custody.