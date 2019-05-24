Waco police arrested a 29-year-old woman Wednesday on three felony warrants charging child endangerment.
Erica Ramirez's arrest Wednesday comes after her husband and co-defendant, Jose Angel Resendez, was arrested on similar charges in March, accused of having three children living in a home with no running water and in "a plethora of other hazardous and substandard conditions," arrest affidavits state.
Waco police were first called to the couple's home in the 2000 block of North Fifth Street in December after a caller reported 12 malnourished dogs attacked another dog at the property. All the dogs were taken away by animal control officers because of their living conditions, and Resendez was arrested on 13 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, police said at the time.
Police and Child Protective Services also launched an investigation into the living conditions of three children at the home, who were 4, 5 and 6 at the time. CPS removed the children from Resendez's custody, and city officials "green-tagged" the home as unfit for human occupancy, according to affidavits. Two other adults who lived there were also forced to leave.
Police arrested Resendez on three child endangerment warrants after he was involved in a motor vehicle wreck in March, and they continued to look for Ramirez.
Police tracked down Ramirez in the 1100 block of New Dallas Highway on Wednesday and arrested her on the warrants. She was booked into McLennan County Jail on three state jail felony charges of endangering a child and 18 Class C misdemeanor warrants.
She was released by Thursday on bond listed at $9,000.