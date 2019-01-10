Police arrested a 30-year-old Waco woman Thursday on a charge that she sexually abused a 13-year-old boy starting several years ago and continuing through 2017, including several incidents at a Mart residence.
Seagonville police informed Mart police after a family member reported to them and CPS that the boy said Aerial Monique Simon had been abusing him, according to an arrest affidavit. Mart and Seagonville opened a joint investigation.
"Throughout the investigation, the child told a very detailed, horrifying, but consistent story of sexual abuse to CPS, law enforcement and counselors," the affidavit states. "The child couldn't remember all the time frames of these sexual assaults. However, he did remember an incident of this sexual abuse happening (at a Mart residence) when he was younger than 11 years old."
CPS has records that the boy touched a younger family member in a sexual manner in 2009, potentially "an early-on indicator of sexual abuse by Simon," but no interventions were taken at the time, according to the affidavit.
Simon took and failed three polygraph tests, the affidavit states.
"Simon was evading us after the polygraph was done and she tried to threaten the (victim's) family in attempts to scare or discourage victim's father from pursuing charges," Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said.
She was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Waco, with help from the county's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Cardenas said.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday. Bond information was not available.