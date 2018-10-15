A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday on a sexual assault of a child charge after a teenage girl said she had a sexual relationship with him.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Abel Hernandez Jr. of Waco after a referral from Waco police, who had arrested him in a shoplifting case in February 2017. In the earlier case, Hernandez was captured with the girl, then 16.
During the shoplifting investigation, police questioned the girl and concluded she was lying for Hernandez, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police discovered the girl was living with Hernandez, then 26.
"It was later discovered with the parent of the victim present that Abel and the victim had previous sexual contact and were currently staying together," the affidavit states. "Abel was aware of the victim's age as the victim admitted to having sex with Abel at his residence, which is located in McLennan County."
On a referral from police, sheriff's deputies took the girl to a local hospital for a sexual abuse exam, where the girl told medical professionals that she had been living with Hernandez since August 2016 and having sex with him, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrested Hernandez on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $50,000 bond.