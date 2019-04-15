A man accused of sexually assaulting another man in August 2018 was in jail this week after investigators found a sexual video on his phone involving an animal and a child, an arrest affidavit states.
Woodway Department of Public Safety officers arrested Gerardo Rondoy, 52, of Waco, late Friday night on a Waco police warrant charging a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography. Officers took Rondoy to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday afternoon.
According to the affidavit, a man went to Waco police in August and reported Rondoy sexually assaulted him one night when the victim spent the night at Rondoy's home. The man said he woke up and found Rondoy lying next to him on the floor with the victim's and Rondoy's pants down.
"(Police) learned that the victim later texted Mr. Rondoy claiming that Mr. Rondoy had raped him and that he was in trouble," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned that the victim had reported the sexual assault to (the) Waco Police Department.
"(Police) learned that after Mr. Rondoy received the text message from the victim that he himself came to the police department to file harassment charges for the text message."
Officers got consent to search Rondoy's cellphone, revealing a video image of bestiality and a male toddler, the affidavit states. A formal search warrant was obtained and additional evidence of child pornography was discovered on his cellphone.
Rondoy was arrested on the child pornography charge. It was unclear if a sexual assault investigation remains ongoing with Rondoy as a suspect.
He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $10,000. He was also cited for a display of a fictitious license plate by Woodway officer.