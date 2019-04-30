A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested last week for allegedly meeting a 13-year-old girl through on online app where he tried to solicit the girl to have sex with him, an arrest affidavit states.
Daniel Garcia, 28, was arrested April 24 after detectives learned a 13-year-old girl had been talking with a man through an online app called Meet Up. In the digital conversations, the girl claimed to be 19 years old and spoke with a 28-year-old man, the affidavit states.
During a consent to search the girl’s phone, the girl finally tells the man, identified as Garcia, that she is 15 years old. The affidavit states that Garcia continued a sexual conversation with the girl, including plans for the two to have a baby.
Garcia allegedly asked the girl to delete messages about plans they made to meet up after school, the affidavit states. He allegedly requested oral sex during their conversations.
Police later spoke with Garcia, the affidavit states. He reportedly told police that he continued speaking with her after she told him she was 15 years old only to see if she was a police officer or not.
Garcia was arrested last week in Mills County on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor before he was taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody April 26.