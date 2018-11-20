A Waco man was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday after he was accused of offering gifts to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for sex acts this summer.
Galdino Santana Moreno, 66, was arrested in Laredo on human trafficking charges, then transported to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.
In a forensic interview, the girl told authorities that Moreno took her from her home to his home in July and offered to pay or purchase items for her in return for a sex act, an arrest affidavit states.
The girl declined Moreno's offers, the affidavit states.
In an interview with police, Moreno denied the allegations, the affidavit states. Police conducted a search warrant on the phones of the girl and Moreno and found several conversations that corroborated the girl's allegations.
Police received a warrant charging Moreno with a second-degree felony charge of trafficking of persons. He was arrested in Laredo by the Webb County Sheriff's Office before he was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained late Tuesday.