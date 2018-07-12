Waco police arrested the girlfriend of a Waco man accused of trying to set a car on fire in April with himself and his 2-year-old daughter inside. The woman was arrested Wednesday on child endangerment charges, accused of leaving her three children with the man after he injured one of them in the days before he tried to harm his daughter, an arrest affidavit states.
Kimberly Lara Nabors, 28, of Robinson, was arrested on three state jail felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of leaving her three children, ages 5, 9 and 11, with Jacob Russell Laskowski on April 13 after one of the children told her Laskowski, 24, had been violent with the child, according to an arrest affidavit. She also did not contact law enforcement, according to the affidavit, which refers to her as Laskowski's "paramour."
Child Protective Services officials interviewed the children, which was when they learned of the incident, after Laskowski was arrested April 19 at McLennan Community College. A college police officer reported finding Laskowski in the trunk of a car, attempting to set it on fire with his 2-year-old daughter locked in the back seat. The girl was not injured, and Laskowski has since been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged in June with injuring one of Nabors' children.
During interviews connected to the investigation of Laskowski, detectives were told he had picked up one of Nabors' children and thrown the child to the ground on April 13, according to her arrest affidavit. The child's back and head hurt after they were thrown, but Nabors never called police to report the incident, the affidavit states.
Nabors was arrested on the three endangering a child charges and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She later posted bond listed at $9,000 and was released from custody.
Laskowski remains in custody on bond listed at $85,000.