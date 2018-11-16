A man accused of pistol-whipping another man and taking $30 from him last month in Bellmead was arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant Thursday with help from U.S. marshals and Waco police, according to a press release from Bellmead police.
Bellmead police responded to the reported robbery at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 4900 block of Williams Road, and a 36-year-old man there reported Joshua Dewayne Jackson, 37, of Bellmead, had showed up at the man's house with a "youngster" and hit the man in the head with a pistol, an arrest affidavit states.
The man told police he was knocked out and that Jackson, who he knew, had left the area by the time he regained consciousness, according to the affidavit. A witness also told police Jackson had hit the man with the gun, then pointed it at the man, according to the affidavit.
The victim needed medical attention after the incident, including about 20 stitches in his head, the affidavit states.
Bellmead police got a warrant for Jackson's arrest, and U.S. marshals and Waco police found him Thursday and arrested him on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. He also had less than a gram of a controlled substance with him during his arrest and was charged with state jail felony possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation, according to jail records.
Jackson remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon with bond listed at $30,000.