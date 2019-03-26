An animal control call for a dog fight at a North Waco home in December led police to discover three children living there with no running water and in "a plethora of other hazardous and substandard conditions," an arrest affidavit states.
Jose Angel Resendez was arrested at the time on 13 Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty charges related to 13 dogs at the house in the 2000 block of North Fifth Street. Police continued an investigation after the December arrest and arrested Resendez again March 15 on three state-jail felony endangering a child charges.
Police and animal control officers responded to a neighbor's call in December about a group of 13 dogs fighting, police said at the time. Authorities seized the dogs because of "maltreatment and the living conditions of the yard and residence," the affidavit states.
Officers responding to the initial call reported the interior of the home had a "stench of feces and urine," piles of feces on the floor throughout, little to no food and no running water, according to the affidavit. The three children shared a "filthy mattress" with no sheets, and the home's only toilet was filled with feces, according to the affidavit.
Waco Code Enforcement officials "green-tagged" the house as a substandard structure unfit for occupancy, the affidavit states. Two other adults who lived there were forced to leave because of the green tag, officials reported.
Child Protective Services removed the three children, then ages 4, 5 and 6, from Resendez's custody and ordered them to stay with a family member after Resendez's December arrest, according to a CPS report.
Police got warrants early this month charging Resendez with three counts of endangering a child, and he was arrested on the warrants March 15 after he was in a vehicle crash. He was released from McLennan County Jail on March 17 after posting a $13,000 bond. He also received notices to appear on 51 outstanding Class C misdemeanor citations.
Police are continuing the investigation, and additional arrests may be pending, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.