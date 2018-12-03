A McGregor man was arrested this weekend after he was accused of sexually abusing three children over eight years, an arrest affidavit states.
McGregor police arrested Humberto Dominguez, 70, after detectives received a report from Child Protective Services after a 20-year-old woman claimed the man sexually abused her when she was a third-grader. Police arrested Dominguez on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of children after an investigation found that Dominguez might have abused at least three children between 2008 and 2014, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that the initial abuse occurred when the girl was on a family trip to Mexico. The woman accused Dominguez of abusing other family members and a friend, who also provided statements to police.
The woman said that after her abuse, she was too scared to tell anyone and thought no one would believe her. The woman recalled Dominguez telling her he also wanted to touch her 5-year-old sister, according to the affidavit.
“(The victim) states on one occasion she did see suspect Dominguez inappropriately touch (her sister) and asked him to stop,” the affidivit states. “(The victim) states suspect Dominguez said ‘It’s going to be you or her.’”
Eventually, Dominguez forced the girl to have sex with him anytime the two were alone, the affidavit states. The woman told authorities that Dominguez also tried to touch one of her friends, but she continued to have sex with him, because she would not let him touch her friend.
The woman told police she moved when she was about 16 years old to get away from the abuse, the affidavit states. About a year later, the woman said Dominguez sexually abused another young girl when she was about 11 years old.
All three victims gave statements to authorities in November, the affidavit states.
Police arrested Dominguez on Saturday and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted a $150,000 bond and was released from custody.