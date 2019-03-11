A 20-year-old man currently under indictment for a sexual assault of a girl last year was arrested Friday for raping a different 16-year-old girl in Bellmead last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Samuel Ray Garcia, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested after police were called to La Vega Independent School District on Feb. 12, where a 16-year-old girl claimed Garcia, also known as "Ace," had picked her up the day before, drove her to an "unknown location" in the city limits of Bellmead, and raped her, the affidavit states.
The girl later underwent a forensic interview, where she gave "a more descriptive outcry," the affidavit states. The girl said Garcia drove through a fast food restaurant, where his car was captured on surveillance cameras, after the sexual assault.
The girl positively identified Garcia as her attacker in a photo lineup, the affidavit states. Detectives arrested Garcia, charging him with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
Lacy Lakeview police accused Garcia of a raping a girl under the age of 16 after the sexual assault was reported to police in May 2018. He was indicted on that charge on Nov. 7 and that case remains pending.
Garcia remains in McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $500,000.