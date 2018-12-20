A 17-year-old China Spring High School student is facing a felony charge after police said he posted 650 pictures and videos, including images of his classmates, onto a pornographic website, an arrest warrant affidavit states.
China Spring Independent School District police arrested Tyler Christian McKinney, of Waco, at the school Tuesday morning after officers received information that McKinney had posted photos of at least nine students onto a pornographic website over an 18-month period. The affidavit states McKinney used the images of students without their permission between May 2017 and November 2018.
More than 650 photos and videos were uploaded onto the pornographic website, and some images contained the full names of students, the affidavit states. Authorities reported that some of the students' faces were placed on other adult bodies but were staged to appear authentic.
McKinney was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of online impersonation and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He posted a $7,500 bond and was released from custody Wednesday.