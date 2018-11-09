A Riesel man was in jail Friday on a sexual assault charge after a female caregiver accused him of forcing himself on her.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested Hendley Lamond Wiley, 41, of Riesel, Thursday in an Oct. 25 incident in which he was accused of assaulting 38-year-old woman who was helping him after he showered, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The warrant states that Wiley was leaving the bathroom when he asked his caregiver to get his glasses off his nightstand, the affidavit states.
As the woman reached for the glasses, Wiley pushed her shoulders down and tried to remove her pants, the affidavit states. He exposed himself to her and tried to sexually assault the woman before she was able to escape.
The woman drove to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center while on the phone with 911, the affidavit states. She later reported the incident to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.
Hendley faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with a bond listed at $25,000.