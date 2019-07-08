A Waco man is facing charges that he injured a police dog while police were trying to arrest him on a burglary charge, arrest affidavits state.
Don Ray Williams remained in custody Monday at McLennan County Jail on Monday charges of burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle and interference with a public service animal. Waco police arrested Williams after he hid in the closet of a South Waco home, then scuffled with the police dog.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Eighth Street at about 7:15 p.m., when a neighbor called to report a man was seen entering the house. The affidavit states police found a ladder on the side of the home leading up to the second floor.
Police spoke with the property owner, who said the four men who lived in the house were away on vacation and no one had permission to be at the home, the affidavit states. Officers were given a key and entered the home with a police dog to find the suspect.
"The accused was found on the second floor of the house hiding in the closet," the affidavit states. "The K9 dog was released on the subject and during the struggle, the K9 was injured."
The affidavit states the police dog suffered from a cut above his eye and the dog was missing a patch of fur on his lower jaw. Offices tried to give medical attention to the dog, but the dog "would whimper in pain."
Police removed Williams from the closet and arrested him. They also determined Williams was responsible for the burglary of a recreational vehicle about four block away, where he allegedly stole service manuals of the vehicle, the affidavit states.
A witness confronted Williams after seeing him in the RV, but he fled from the area on a bicycle and then entered the house on South Eighth Street, about four blocks away.
Williams remained in jail Monday with a bond listed at $56,500.